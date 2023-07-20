INTERLOCHEN, Mich. — Camden Schroeder, 16, of Jerseyville, will attend Interlochen Arts Academy, the world’s premier fine arts boarding high school, for the 2023-24 school year. Schroeder, the son of Shawn and Danielle Schroeder, will study Musical Theatre at Interlochen. Schroeder’s theatre credits include Arsenic And Old Lace (Officer O’Hara), You Can’t Take It With You (Mr. De Pinna), The Plot, Like Gravy Thickens (Tony Blackwell), Bye, Bye, Birdie (Randolph McAfee), The Addams Family (Lucas Beineke), You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown (Snoopy) all at Jersey Community High School, and Newsies (Darcy) at The Muni Opera of Springfield, IL.

In addition, he has attended several classes and workshops at the St. Louis Muny. As a sophomore, during the 22-23 school year, Camden was selected as a Bass for the Illinois Music Educator Association’s All-State Chorus. Artistic students from around the world convene at Interlochen to expand their capacity in music, theatre, dance, creative writing, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts, and film and new media. Through daily classes, enriching electives, and frequent performances, Interlochen students explore the full breadth of the arts, pursue creative breakthroughs, and forge lifelong cross-cultural friendships.

Immersed in a multidisciplinary artistic environment, young creatives find reflection, rejuvenation, and inspiration on Interlochen’s pristine 1,200-acre wooded campus. “We are excited to celebrate the start of the 62nd year of Interlochen Arts Academy,” said Trey Devey, President of Interlochen Center for the Arts. “It is thrilling to witness the remarkable growth that takes place at Interlochen as students discover their potential and take their talent to the next level.” With a global alumni base that includes creative leaders in the arts and many other fields, Interlochen Arts Academy has been at the forefront of arts education for over 60 years. The Academy’s distinguished alumni include Brittany Cavallaro (New York Times best-selling author); Elaine Douvas (Principal Oboist, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra); Janet Eilber (Artistic Director, Martha Graham Dance Company); Peter Erskine (Grammy Award-winning jazz drummer); Holly Gilbert (Director, High Altitude Observatory at the National Center for Atmospheric Research); Steve Hayden (former Vice-Chair and Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Worldwide); Fred Heibert (Archeologist-in-Residence, National Geographic); Jewel (Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter); Anthony McGill (Principal Clarinetist, New York Philharmonic); Doug Stanton (New York Times best-selling author); Nathaniel Mary Quinn (painter); Alexandra Silber (Grammy-nominated singer, actor, Masterclass, Fiddler on the Roof), Benjamin Walker (actor, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, American Pyscho, Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter), and many more. Approximately 17% of the nation’s professional orchestra musicians have roots at Interlochen, and the alumni community has been awarded nearly 100 Grammy Awards.

Interlochen Arts Academy is an independent, arts-based, college preparatory boarding school located in the Grand Traverse region of northern Michigan. Situated in a small rural town about 15 miles from the 25,000-resident Traverse City, Interlochen maintains a unique balance of isolation and community integration. Arts Academy students frequently participate in the local community through public performances, artistic outreaches, educational programs at nearby schools and volunteer activities. Our 500 students are drawn from 50 states and 20 countries, which provides each student with wide exposure to a variety of cultures. The majority of these students reside in on-campus residence halls and face the common challenge of living apart from parents, siblings and loved ones. Every social and economic condition is represented in our student body: more than 70% of our students receive some form of scholarship to attend the Academy. Learn more at https://www.interlochen.org/arts-boarding-school. Follow Interlochen Center for the Arts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @interlochenarts

