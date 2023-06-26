WOOD RIVER - An 18-year-old Jerseyville man died this morning at a St. Louis area hospital from injuries suffered in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Wood River at 11:31 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

The person, who was a passenger in the Dodge Charger, was identified as Gregory G. Kuehnel, 18, of Jerseyville.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the Wood River Police Department received a report of a two-vehicle rollover traffic crash at the intersection of Illinois Route 3 and Illinois Route 143 on Saturday evening. Multiple officers responded to the scene, along with the Wood River Fire Department.

"Upon officer arrival, medical assistance was rendered to three people who were traveling in a 2023 Dodge Charger and the lone occupant who was traveling in a 2021 Ford Bronco," Chief Wells said. "Two of the passengers in the Charger were airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital from the scene. The driver of each vehicle was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis area hospital."

Wood River Police Detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation into the crash. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit was requested to reconstruct the crash.

Kuehnel Jr. was pronounced deceased this morning at a St. Louis area hospital. The case remains under investigation. The Wood River Police Detectives are consulting with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

The Wood River Police Department offers condolences to the Kuehnel family for the loss of their loved one.

More information will be released when the investigation is completed.

