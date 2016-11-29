JERSEYVILLE - Angelo D.L. Logan, 18, was charged with the offense of unlawful grooming, a Class 4 felony.

Logan was charged on Nov. 18, 2016, in Jersey County. According to the charges, filed by Jersey County State's Attorney Benjamin Goetten, Logan knowingly used a computer online service to solicit a 13-year-old child to commit the offense of child pornography. According to the charges, Logan allegedly asked the unnamed child to "send nudes."

If convicted, Logan faces one to three years imprisonment with one year mandatory supervised release, probation or an additional discharge not to exceed 30 months and a fine of up to $25,000 as well as restitution. Bond was set at $10,000 for Logan and he was instructed to have no contact with the victim.

The Jerseyville Police Department, which made the arrest, confirmed Logan was arrested for allegedly grooming the child, but could make no further comments, citing the case was part of an on-going investigation.

