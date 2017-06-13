JERSEYVILLE - A police officer was shot and injured and a male burglary suspect was shot and killed after a chase early Tuesday morning in Jerseyville.

The burglary alarm call came in at 1:02 a.m. to D.J.’s Bar and Grill on West Prairie Street in Jerseyville, Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said. Blackborby said the the officer was “alert and talking,” on Tuesday morning in a St. Louis hospital and he did not know the officer’s present condition. The officer was shot multiple times, Chief Blackorby said.

Blackborby said when officers responded to the burglary call, they saw a suspect run out of the building on foot and pursued him for several blocks on foot. The chief said the suspect fired multiple times at the officer and the officer returned fire. The suspect was eventually taken to Jerseyville Community Hospital and pronounced dead, Blackorby said.

D.J.’s Bar and Grill was closed at the time of the burglary attempt.

Blackorby confirmed the officer had been with the Jerseyville Police Department since 2014 and was a previous St. Louis Police officer.

The chief said the Illinois State Police is investigating the crime scene and incident. He said more details will be released later. He said the name of the officer or burglary suspect who was shot and killed has not yet been released.

