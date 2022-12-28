JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Police have a suspect in custody who has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting at a residence located in the 700 block of North Liberty Street.

The suspect is Donald R. Jones, 29, who was arrested on the evening of December 27, 2022. Jones is currently incarcerated at the Jersey County Jail.

Tyler E. Howland, 19, was also arrested on the evening of December 27, 2022. Howland is currently incarcerated at the Jersey County Jail and charged with felony obstructing justice. The case continues to be an ongoing investigation and additional charges are pending on both subjects.

At 8:15 p.m. on December 25, 2022, Jerseyville Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence located in the 700 block of North Liberty Street. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who had been shot one time while inside his residence.

Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said the victim was transported from the scene by EMS. The bullet was fired from outside the rear of a residence where it traveled through a window striking the victim.

Blackorby added that over the last two days, officers from the JPD conducted a thorough investigation which led to the arrest of the two subjects.

"I would like to commend all the officers who worked relentlessly on this case over the last two days in order to bring a swift closure to this case," Chief Blackorby said.

