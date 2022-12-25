JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Liberty in Jerseyville, the police department said in a news release Monday morning, Dec. 26.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is believed this was an isolated incident,” the department said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Jerseyville Police Department at (618) 498-2131.

Because the investigation is ongoing at this time, the Jerseyville Police said no additional information could be released.

More like this:

Jerseyville Man Charged With Home Invasion, Battery, More
Jul 7, 2025
Jerseyville Woman Charged In Scissors Stabbing Case
May 27, 2025
O’Fallon Council Set To Vote On Keeping Grocery Tax
5 days ago
Jerseyville Splash Pad Opening Soon
Jul 1, 2025
Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025

 