JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Liberty in Jerseyville, the police department said in a news release Monday morning, Dec. 26.

“It is believed this was an isolated incident,” the department said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Jerseyville Police Department at (618) 498-2131.

Because the investigation is ongoing at this time, the Jerseyville Police said no additional information could be released.

