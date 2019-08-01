JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Police Department has arrested two in connection with burglary-related charges.

At 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, Jerseyville Police Department officers responded to an alarm at Casey's General Store, located in the 700 block of South State Street in Jerseyville.

"Upon arrival, officers saw a subject in dark clothing and a hoodie run behind the store," Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said. "Officers could also see that the front door to the store had been shattered. The cash registers inside the store had been pulled off the counter and pried open. Officers located a vehicle leaving the area with Missouri license plates. The driver of the vehicle was detained while officers continued to conduct the investigation."

"It was determined during the course of the investigation that Michael Crump, 40, of St. Louis, was the driver of the vehicle. The second subject who entered the store was identified as Zachary J. Dorsey, 34, of St. Louis.

Dorsey used a rock to break the fornt door window and entered the store with the intent to burglarize it," Chief Blackorby said.

"Crump's role was to pick Dorsey up after he committed the burglary," Blackorby added. "When officers arrived, Dorsey fled on foot and Crump drove away from his waiting spot close to the business. Officers later located Dorsey still on foot and arrested him. Crump was also arrested.

"It was also determined that prior to commiting the burglary in Jerseyville, Dorsey and Crump burglarized the Dollar General Store in Carrollton. Carrollton will have charges pending on both subjects.

Dorsey was charged in Jerseyville with burglary and criminal damage to property. Crump was charged in Jerseyville with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both subjects are currently incarcerated in the Jersey County Jail.

