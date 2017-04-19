JERSEYVILLE - Trying to find something fun and active for your youngster to participate in this spring? Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) may have your answer!

Tiny Tot & Big Tot Hoops is now open for registration for three to six year olds. This is a great way to introduce children to the sport of basketball with instruction on basic skills such as passing, shooting, dribbling and rebounding. The program meets once per week for six weeks for 45 minutes on Tuesdays from May 16 through June 20. There are two times to choose from for Tiny Tot (3-4 year olds): 5:00-5:45pm and 6:00-6:45pm. The option for Big Tot (5-6 year olds) is 7:00-7:45pm. Program fee is $30 per child per class. Classes will be held at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street.

No special equipment is required; just dress children in comfortable clothing and non-marking soled shoes. The deadline to register for these programs are Monday, May 8. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us,call the office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.