JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) will continue to accept applications for lifeguards. The department is looking to fill this important part-time position with eager, energetic and hard-working individuals.

Opening day at Donor Pool II is right around the corner. Therefore, JPRD needs to hire friendly, mature and reliable lifeguards. The position will be required to provide exceptional patron service to every guest, maintain a clean and presentable environment every day and give 120% all summer long.. Lifeguards are responsible for providing safe water and pool deck for all guests. Position will require awareness of surroundings and cleaning duties.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age to apply and hourly wage is $8.25 per hour. Work hours will include weekday, weeknight and weekend hours. Lifeguard positions will be provided with staff shirt and guard suit. Lifeguard positions require a lifeguard certification or willingness to obtain by late-May. For future certification course information, contact JPRD at 618.498.2222.



Applications can be picked up at Jerseyville City Hall, located at 115 E. Prairie St., or downloaded at http://jerseyville-il.us/human-resources/employment-applications/. Submit completed applications, specifying you are interested in the lifeguard position, as soon as possible. Applications will be accepted until all lifeguard positions are filled. There are four ways to submit applications: email to cathieward@jerseyville-il.us, hand deliver or mail to 115 East Prairie Street, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052 and fax to 618.498.4122.

For more information about the positions or applying, please contact JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.