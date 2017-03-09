In the 2016 league tournament, Foul Balls rained victorious over Country Financial in the final game of the season with a 13-5 win to take the championship. Pictured (l to r): Chris Vanausdoll, Josh Vanausdoll, Chris Vahle, Rob Steinkuehler, Bruce Price, Ryan Niemeyer, Jason Brunaugh, Robby Miles, Matt Schell, Justin Wittman, Derek Woolsey & Joe Koenig.

JERSEYVILLE - Dust off those gloves and spikes, because it is time for a fun season of adult softball. Registration is now open for the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) Men's Slow-Pitch Softball League. Games will be held on Sunday afternoons/nights with Saturday nights being reserved for rain-outs.

The guaranteed seven game season will tentatively run from April 23-June 18; games will not be held on May 28. The top four teams will advance to playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season. Games will be played at Dolan Park on Diamond A. All teams need to be aware that alcohol is prohibited within the park.

Players must be a minimum of 18 years old. League fee is $325 per team and is due at the time of registration. Deadline is Friday, April 7, so hurry to register! League is open to resident and non-resident teams.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

