JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville is normally a quiet town with a population of 8,500, nestled in snug fashion as the county seat of Jersey, but this morning, it had considerable police activity.

A Jerseyville Police officer was shot and a suspect was shot and later pronounced dead after an apparent burglary attempt at DJ's Bar and Grill.

When the alarm went off at 1:10 a.m. at DJ's Bar, the Jerseyville Police officers chased the suspect across town through the CVS Pharmacy parking lot to resident Kevin Schroeder's house. Gun fire was exchanged. The suspect and the police officer were hit in the crossfire.

Schroeder's house had four bullets in it and he said slept through the entire incident.

Illinois Route 16 was closed Tuesday morning in a police block that included Walgreens, Motormart and the tobacco shop where the suspect was shot.

The officer's condition is now reported as "stable but critical." Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting of the officer and death of the suspect. The officer was shot in areas not covered by a police vest, police said at a press conference Tuesday morning. He was also shot multiple times in the vest. Blackborby said the police vest was imperative in helping save his life.

"The shooting was a shock to the entire department," Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said. "You never want to be involved in a situation like this. We feel bad for the family of the officer and the deceased."

While the incident is being investigated, police said it is believed the Jerseyville officer returned fire and the Jersey County Sheriff's deputy in pursuit fired at the suspect as well.

