WACO, Texas - Jerseyville native Faith Franke was named recently to the fall Dean's List in the Hankamer School of Business at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

The Dean's Academic Honor List recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a "C" while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

