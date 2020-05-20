JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade has been postponed because of COVID-19, but the the Marine Corps League Robert Windle Detachment of Jerseyville is hosting a virtual ceremony shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, May 25.

"This year's ceremony will be quiet different," Gregory S. Breden, associate member of the Marine Corps League said. "This year we are doing a virtual ceremony with the help of our local radio station WJBM FM at 104.7 and AM at 1480 in Jerseyville."

Breden said the group is hoping to have a live ceremony to mark Memorial Day in near future.

Annually, the City of Jerseyville celebrates and remembers military service members who have fallen in the line of duty. Community leaders typically walk in the parade along with the Jersey Commmunity High School band and current and veteran service members.

