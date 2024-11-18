JERSEYVILLE - The Medicine Shoppe, a local independent pharmacy which served Jerseyville residents for many years, announced it will be closing for business next month.

Owners Ethan and Allison Vandersand made the unfortunate announcement on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

“It is with great regret that we inform you that The Medicine Shoppe in Jerseyville will be closing,” they stated. “Our last day of business will be Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.”

“The last few years have been very lean times for retailers and it has only been more difficult over recent months. We deeply appreciate the years of patronage from our loyal customers and we can't thank you enough for everything you have done for us and our family.”

They added that all current customers who get their prescriptions through The Medicine Shoppe will automatically have their prescriptions transferred to the CVS Pharmacy in Jerseyville.

“Again, we are exceedingly grateful for your years of patronage and support,” they concluded. “Feel free to reach out to us at the pharmacy should you have any questions or need assistance during this transition.”

The Medicine Shoppe can be reached at (618) 498-6461 or 1046@medicineshoppe.com. For more information, visit the Medicine Shoppe Facebook page.

