GREENE COUNTY - A 53-year-old Jerseyville man suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle traffic crash involving a motorcycle on Kane Road at U.S. Route 67 at approximately 4:03 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 18 about the crash on Feb. 28, 2022, in Greene County:

VEHICLES:

Unit 1- 2008 Black Dodge Charger

Unit 2- 1976 Bronze Harley Davidson Motorcycle

DRIVERS:

Unit 1- Caydn Chapman, 18-year-old male from Kane, IL

Unit 2- Winfried Tasker, 53-year-old male from Jerseyville, IL – Flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.

PRELIMINARY: A preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Kane Road at U.S. Route 67, stopped at the stop sign, in Greene County. Unit 2 was traveling south on US Route 67 approaching Kane Road. The driver of Unit 1 failed to yield to Unit 2 and proceeded through the intersection. Unit 2 struck the rear of Unit 1, ejecting Unit 2 driver. The driver of Unit 2 was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of Unit 1 reported no injuries.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was cited for Failure to Yield at Intersection, Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Disobeying a Stop Sign, and Failure to Wear Seatbelt by Driver.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

