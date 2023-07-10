PEARL - The Pike County Sheriff's Office has reported that John M. Roos, a Jerseyville resident, 71, died in a fatal motorcycle crash on State Highway 100, south of Pearl on Sunday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said the sheriff's office responded to a single-unit motorcycle crash on State Highway 100, approximately 2 miles south of Pearl.

"The motorcycle was traveling northbound and struck a deer that ran into its path," the sheriff said. "The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene."

Assisting the Pike County Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Spring Creek Fire Department and Pike County EMS.

More like this:

Motorcycle Collision Causes Major Injuries In Unincorporated Brighton
Sep 18, 2025
Pike County Sheriff Seeks Leads on Recent ATV Thefts
Jul 18, 2025
Difference Makers: Jersey County Sheriff's Officers Arbuthnot, Ayres, Honored For Efforts In Key Investigation
Jul 7, 2025
44-Year-Old Arrested for Methamphetamine and Driving Offenses in Kampsville
Jul 1, 2025
Madison County Sheriff's Lt. Lawrence Warren Retires After 27 Years Of Remarkable Service
5 days ago

 