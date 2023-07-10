PEARL - The Pike County Sheriff's Office has reported that John M. Roos, a Jerseyville resident, 71, died in a fatal motorcycle crash on State Highway 100, south of Pearl on Sunday.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said the sheriff's office responded to a single-unit motorcycle crash on State Highway 100, approximately 2 miles south of Pearl.

"The motorcycle was traveling northbound and struck a deer that ran into its path," the sheriff said. "The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene."

Assisting the Pike County Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Spring Creek Fire Department and Pike County EMS.

