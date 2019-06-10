DELHI – A Jerseyville man – Daniel Gardner – died in a single-vehicle crash at U.S. Route 67 and Burch Road, south of Delhi Road, in Jersey County on Saturday evening.

Jersey County Coroner Larry Alexander pronounced Gardner, 30, dead at the scene at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He said Gardner died from injuries suffered in the accident.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police continues to investigate the crash.

This was released today from ISP:

Gardner was driving a 2006 Jeep Wrangler.

"At approximately 9:02 p.m. on June 8, 2019, the Jeep was traveling northbound. The Jeep left the roadway to the right, overcorrected and overturned in the left ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead by the Jersey County Coroner."

More like this: