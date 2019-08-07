ALTON - Alton Police said a 30-year-old Jerseyville man - Ryan Bates - died from injuries at a St. Louis hospital after a motorcycle-car crash Monday afternoon on Buckmaster Lane and Oakwood Avenue in Alton.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said a car was turning north (left) onto Buckmaster from Oakwood when the accident happened.

"A male on the motorcycle was traveling east on Oakwood," the chief said. "The biker attempted to pass the car on the left just as the car turned left. The biker was later arched to a St. Louis hospital."

