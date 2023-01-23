JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville man has been charged with nine felony counts of credit/debit card and theft-related offenses. Brandon K. Ervin, 36, of Jerseyville, was charged with the following: Counts 1, 4, and 7: Unlawful Use of Credit Card (Class 3 Felony)

Counts 2, 5, and 8: Unlawful Possession of the Credit/Debit Card of Another (Class 4 Felony)

Counts 3, 6, and 9: Theft (Class 4 Felony)

Counts 1-6 were issued relating to offenses committed on Dec. 30, 2022, while Counts 7-9 were issued regarding additional offenses committed on Jan. 2, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ervin stole $269 in cash and a debit card that did not belong to him, then defrauded Jersey State Bank by using that debit card to steal over $300 in additional cash on Dec. 30, 2022. Ervin had previously been convicted of retail theft in Jersey County on September 7, 2022.

On Jan. 2, 2023, Ervin stole an additional $86 from the same victim and was still in possession of their stolen debit card, which he again used to defraud Jersey State Bank out of more than $300 in cash.

A warrant was issued for Ervin’s arrest on Jan. 19 and his bail was set at $25,000. He waived his right to a preliminary hearing and his bond was reduced to $6,000 on Jan. 23. He currently remains in custody and his next arraignment is set for March 6, 2023, at 9 a.m.

More information and updates about this case can be found on the Jersey Circuit Clerk’s website.

More like this: