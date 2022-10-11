HARDIN - At 10:50 p.m. on October 8, 2022, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Barry Street in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

Kyle G. HoffmanA subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver, Kyle G. Hoffman, age 29, of Jerseyville, Illinois, for the following offenses:

  • Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (5-15 Grams),
  • Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • DUI - Drugs,
  • Unlawful Possession of Cannabis by Driver, and,
  • Various traffic offenses.

Hoffman was transported to the Greene County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

