HARDIN - At 10:50 p.m. on October 8, 2022, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Barry Street in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.

A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver, Kyle G. Hoffman, age 29, of Jerseyville, Illinois, for the following offenses:

Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (5-15 Grams),

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

DUI - Drugs,

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis by Driver, and,

Various traffic offenses.

Hoffman was transported to the Greene County Jail.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

