Jerseyville Man Arrested On Multiple Offenses After Calhoun County Traffic Stop
HARDIN - At 10:50 p.m. on October 8, 2022, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Barry Street in Hardin, Calhoun County, Illinois.
A subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of the driver, Kyle G. Hoffman, age 29, of Jerseyville, Illinois, for the following offenses:
- Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine (5-15 Grams),
- Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- DUI - Drugs,
- Unlawful Possession of Cannabis by Driver, and,
- Various traffic offenses.
Hoffman was transported to the Greene County Jail.
All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
