Jerseyville Library Announces 2022 Summer Reading Clubs for All Ages
JERSEYVILLE - Beginning with a Kickoff Event on Thursday, June 2 at 1:00 pm at the Library, 105 N. Liberty, Jerseyville, and featuring a Bounce House and Obstacle Course for Toddlers through Grade 5 (sponsored by BAYER), registration will be open for the Summer Reading Club, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, for children, tweens/teens, and adults. You do not need a library card to participate in the Summer Reading Club programs.
Registered participants can expect fun activities, craft days, special events, a ton of fun with friends and family, and a few reading challenges along the way to earn tickets for prizes to be given out at the epic Prize parties at the finale of the reading program.
Infant to Grade 5 Club runs from June 13 – July 22.
Tweens/Teen Club runs June 21 – July 19
Adult Club runs June 13 – July 22
Some highlights for the kids include an appearance by The Spoon Man, pony rides, a foam party, s’mores, an outdoor movie, and a picnic at Wock Lake. Tweens/Teens will have an outdoor movie as well as a picnic, a Nature Photography Wall, and a Stargazing/Pizza Party. Adults will enjoy a Spark Joy program, outdoor movie, picnic and trivia at Wock Lake and so much more.
Come by the library after June 2 to register and pick up your packet of information or for more information, call (618) 498-9514.
