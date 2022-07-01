JERSEYVILLE - A historic law office building at 103 N. State St. in Jerseyville is getting a “facelift” which is expected to be completed sometime early this fall, according to Ashley Vanausdoll with Joshua R. Evans, Attorney at Law P.C.

So far, the most noticeable change to the building’s facade is the addition of two front-facing doors. While the currently installed doors are temporary, Vanausdoll said their new positioning will make entry easier for the law firm’s clientele, particularly the elderly and disabled.

Prior to this remodeling project, the two front doors were tucked away and had to be entered from the side rather than the front, which made entry especially complicated for those in wheelchairs.

As the owners of the building, Evans’ legal practice received a Commercial Building Improvement Grant from the City of Jerseyville to help fund this project. Vanausdoll said the funds have not only been used to make entry easier but also to give the facade a new look for State Street visitors.

“When people and tourists drive through [Jerseyville], we want our town to look nice and we want to draw more people into Jerseyville,” Vanausdoll said. “We wanted to give the building a facelift - it had been many years since that building had a facelift, so we’re doing a facelift on the outside and on the inside.

“There are two sides - one side is completely gutted all the way down to the studs right now, and we are completely flipping and renovating it, and then right now Josh is on the left side of that, where he just moved last week … once this right side of it is finished, we’re going to move over there and do the same thing to the other side.”

Vanausdoll said the temporary front doors will be replaced with glass doors and the lowest level of the facade will feature larger windows, which can be seen in these renders of the future design:

Joshua R. Evans, Attorney at Law P.C. specializes in several legal areas, including but not limited to car accidents, injury, malpractice, workers' compensation, wrongful death, and criminal suits. The firm serves the areas of Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, and Greene Counties and recently joined the Jersey County Business Association. For more information, call their office at (618) 498-0001.

