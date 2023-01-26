JERSEYVILLE - KFC has officially returned to Jerseyville. The new location opened on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and has been steadily busy since opening.

The new KFC is located at 1303 S. State Street and shares an entrance with the Jerseyville AT&T store, which is next door at 1301 S. State Street. Drive-thru and dine-in options are available at this new location.

"There are a lot of people in Jerseyville extremely excited about KFC coming here," Mayor Bill Russell said prior to opening. "We want to continue to move forward and bring new business opportunities to our community."

This marks KFC’s official return to Jerseyville after the old location closed sometime between 2007-2013. That location - 891 S. State Street - then became Village Inn Pancake House, and is now home to Nick’s Pancake House.



