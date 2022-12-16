JERSEYVILLE - A Jerseyville residence caught on fire last night in the 200 block of Goodrich Street. Firefighters were able to contain the fire quickly, but the home still suffered extensive structural damage.

Keith Norman, director of Public Safety and Fire for the City of Jerseyville, said the fire was called in at approximately 6:56 p.m. on Thursday.

At this time, he said they do not know how the fire started, but the situation is currently under investigation.

“We were able to get a pretty quick knock-down on the fire and were able to limit the fire damage to the area of origin, but it has extensive heat and smoke damage and some water damage throughout,” Norman said.

“We had to ventilate through the roof, so there’s obviously roof damage and other things there, but the damage was extensive due to the conditions of the fire,” he added.

