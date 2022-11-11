Jerseyville Holds Short Veteran's Day Parade Along State Street
JERSEYVILLE - Multiple groups came together to hold a short parade to honor Veteran's Day in Jerseyville this morning.
The parade began at 10 a.m. starting from the corner of W Prairie St. and N State St. It carried on down S State St. for about a quarter-mile before looping back around.
Locals got out to honor these veterans although the chilly morning temperatures.
The parade was led off by American Legion Post #492 and VFW Post 4528. There were also scout members and the Jersey Community High School marching band.
The parade lasted not much longer than 15 minutes but was a great way to pay respect to these veterans.
