ST LOUIS, Mo. (March 10, 2020) - The following students have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at Washington University in St. Louis:

Jerseyville's Ryan Croxford and Granite City's Danielle Forkerts are both listed on the dean's list. To qualify for the dean's list in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and complete at least 14 graded units.

