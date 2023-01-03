LINN, MO. - State Technical College of Missouri would like to congratulate December 2022 students who achieved the Dean’s List during the 2022 fall semester. Jerseyville and Godfrey students were recognized on the list.

To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.

Godfrey

Owen Thomeczek

Jerseyville

Ryan Eickoff