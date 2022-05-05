JERSEYVILLE - The drive-thru construction at Germania Brew Haus’s Jerseyville location has been slightly delayed, but owner Jared Brynildsen said that “it is being load-tested currently and should be open on Monday, May 9, should all go well.” Once the drive-thru construction is complete, Brynildsen said this location will open for its full business hours, which will start earlier than other Germania locations.

“This location will open earlier than our other locations due to the earlier departures for most of the residents,” Brynildsen said. “We want to serve the community and to do that, we must be open when they need it. We are shooting to be open no later than 5:30 a.m. once we go to full hours.”

Progress is still being made on the exterior, but Brynildsen said it’s been slowed down by factors like rain and pandemic-related manufacturing delays. He said the location’s “signage and awnings should be up very soon,” and expects additional parking to be completed shortly after the drive-thru.

Brynildsen said he’s heard nothing but good things about the Jerseyville location since its soft opening last month.

“So far, all the feedback is positive. Like us, many people are really looking forward to the parking and drive-thru opening soon,” Brynildsen said. “The city representatives and its citizens have been extremely welcoming and we are very excited to be here with WOW Event Center.”

WOW Event Center, which hosts events such as weddings and parties, shares the same building as the Jerseyville Germania location. Brynildsen said he highly encourages everyone to come check out both Germania and WOW Event Center at 309 N State St. in Jerseyville.

He also said Germania will keep the public updated on its social media, so stay tuned to their Facebook page for more as things progress.

