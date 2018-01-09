JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Fire Department had an extremely difficult fire to fight this past Saturday on Lexington Court in the city.

The Jerseyville Fire Department was called out at 11:19 a.m. to the fire. When the fire department arrived, all the residents were out of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire soon after arriving at the scene.

Shown are some photos on the Jerseyville Fire Department page of the firemen in action.

