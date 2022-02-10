JERSEYVILLE - These are the Jerseyville FFA results from Wednesday's Section 15 Proficiency Judging:

1st place Small Animal Production - Kate Jones, she will compete at district competition in March.

1st place Agricultural Sales Placement, Sara Poletti, she will compete at district competition in March.

2nd place Beef Production Entrepreneurship, Clay Wadlow.

2nd place Equine Production Placement, Caitlyn Poletti.

4th place Food Service, MacKenzie Bell.

4th place Poultry Production, Meredith Doughtery.

