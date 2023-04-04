JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville voters have officially elected Kevin Stork as their new Mayor. Stork defeated Lawrence Welsh and Clifford Coats, who were also competing for the Mayor’s spot after former Mayor Bill Russell decided not to seek re-election.

Stork won with 56.45% of the vote, with 100% of precincts reporting. Welsh received 31.47% of the vote and Coats received 12.08% of the vote.

Voters also elected John Miles as their new Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements. Miles won with 46.59% of the vote and will replace incumbent Nick Bexheti, who received 32.13% of the vote. Chris Lorton received 21.28% of the vote.

Anthony Steckel won Stork’s former seat as Commissioner of Accounts and Finance. Steckel won 53.09% of the vote and defeated Lisa Fitzgibbons-Wieneke, who received 46.91% of the vote.

Zachary Crawford won his re-election bid against challenger Dean Comer. Crawford won with 81.90% of the vote and Comer received 18.10% of the vote.

Jake Warford, Brad E. Hagen, and Judy K. Rowling were elected as Board of Education members for Jersey CUSD No. 100. Five total candidates competed for three open board seats - David Gilman and DeWayne Lott were not elected.

Stephen Pohlman was re-elected as Commissioner of Public Health and Safety and ran unopposed in this election.

Full election results are available on the Jersey County Clerk’s website.

