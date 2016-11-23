MACOUPIN COUNTY – A Jerseyville driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic crash at 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The female driver was Audrey Schildroth, 35, Jerseyville. The crash occurred on Illinois Route 16, just east of Piasa Road in Macoupin County.

Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating the crash, which occurred on Illinois 16. State Police said Unit 1 was westbound on Illinois 16 when the vehicle left the road to the south (left) and struck the end of guardrail. State Police said Schildroth was pinned within the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced deceased on scene by the Macoupin County Coroner.

Other agencies on scene or assisted were Bunker Hill Fire Department and Ambulance, Shipman Fire Department, Medora Fire Department, Brighton Police Department, Macoupin County Sherriff’s Office and Jersey County Coroner.

