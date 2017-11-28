JERSEYVILLE - It looked a whole lot like Christmas and the holiday season Saturday in Jerseyville.

Jerseyville Mayor William Russell estimated 4,000 people visited the Downtown Country Christmas in the city over the weekend.

The mayor said it was a wonderful day and people had a great time on Saturday.

“The stores and restaurants were very busy on Saturday,” the mayor said. “It was a great day.”

Chris Lorton of George’s Local Brew at 205 S. State St. in Jerseyville is always busy, but he said Saturday it was steady from noon to the end of the Country Christmas escapade.

“I think it is a good thing and we look forward to next year,” Lorton said.

The day started with a Breakfast with Santa, then there was caroling, Christmas tree lighting and a reading of the Night Before Christmas. In typical, Jersey style, the parade was one of the concluding parts of the event.

“We will do it again better and better next year,” Mayor Russell said of Downtown Country Christmas.

