JERSEYVILLE - On Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Jerseyville Domino’s Pizza location is participating in a fundraiser that will help support the Unified Child Advocacy Network, a nonprofit organization that helps children who have been physically/sexually abused.

Melissa Dandino, fundraising coordinator for the Unified Child Advocacy Network, said 20% of every dollar spent at the Jerseyville Domino’s will go towards the child advocacy network, and that applies across the entire menu. Be sure to use code “DN1” if ordering online at dominos.com, or mention the Unified Child Advocacy Network in-store or to your delivery driver for your order proceeds to benefit the organization.

“We have had no fundraising for our organization since it was founded in 2017, so we’re just trying to get out into the community and let them know that we’re here, and what we’re doing for the children of the community,” Dandino said.

The Unified Child Advocacy Network helps abused children by conducting their forensic interviews with the help of DCFS and law enforcement so that children don’t have to be repeatedly re-interviewed and forced to relive traumatic events, Dandino said. She added that the proceeds from this fundraiser could help the organization hire its own counselor.

“What we would really like to do is get a counselor on staff. It’s so hard to get kids into counseling, there’s four-to-six-week waits,” she said. “If we can raise enough money, we’d like to get a counselor on staff that can see these kids sooner.”

The Jerseyville Domino’s Pizza is located at 218 S. State Street and can be reached at (618) 498-2111, or you can use the Store Locator on dominos.com to search for the Jerseyville location.

