JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville City Council moved one step closer to amending part of the city code regarding the sale of drug paraphernalia at their meeting on Tuesday night.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, the Jerseyville City Code strictly prohibited the sale of all drug paraphernalia. This local law has somewhat conflicted with Illinois state law ever since recreational cannabis became legalized in the state. A new business opening in Jerseyville is seeking to sell paraphernalia from their shop and was planning to sue the city if the code had not been amended.

The amendment in pamphlet form received a motion and a second, but the actual city code will not change until the amendment has been officially published on Dec. 9. Additional ordinances are also being worked out to continue prohibiting the sale of synthetic cannabis and regulating other items.

Lots of discussion preceded the council’s decision to advance this amendment. A question was raised as to whether this would allow the sale of cannabis itself, which it would not - this amendment strictly deals with the subject of paraphernalia.

Another question was raised as to whether this amendment would allow all existing Jerseyville businesses to start selling paraphernalia - essentially, the answer is no. The City of Jerseyville is creating a new Zoning law and category that will add a Permitted Use to sell this type of paraphernalia at certain locations.

Anybody who wishes to sell paraphernalia would therefore have to go through the Department of Building & Zoning to obtain that Permitted Use before they could start selling paraphernalia.

