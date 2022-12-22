JERSEYVILLE - The list of candidates running in the 2023 municipal elections for Jerseyville has officially been announced, with current Mayor Bill Russell not seeking re-election and three candidates looking to take his place.

Candidates for Mayor include Kevin Stork, Lawrence Welsh, and Clifford Coats. Stork currently serves as Jerseyville's Commissioner of Accounts and Finance, while Coats is the President of Coats Midtown Automotive in Jerseyville.

With Stork seeking the Mayor’s position, two other candidates are looking to take Stork’s place as Commissioner of Accounts and Finance - those candidates are Anthony Steckel and Lisa Fitzgibbons-Wieneke.

Nick Bexheti, who owns both Nick’s Pancake House and Brossio Tavern in Jerseyville, is seeking re-election as Commissioner of Streets and Public Improvements. He will face two challengers in the 2023 election - John Miles and Chris Lorton.

Zachary Crawford is seeking re-election as Jerseyville’s Commissioner of Public Property and will face challenger Dean Comer this election.

Commissioner of Public Health and Safety Stephen Pohlman is seeking re-election unopposed.

The 2023 Municipal Election for Jerseyville will be held on April 4, 2023. Jerseyville voters can check their voter registration status on the Jersey County Clerk website.

