JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Downtown Christmas Tree Lighting event last week started the holiday season for Jersey County residents.

Michael Ward, president of the Downtown Country Christmas Festival, welcomed everyone at the event.

The City of Jerseyville, Jersey County Government and the Jersey County Business Association were all the main sponsors of the tree lighting. There were about 20 other secondary sponsors who also participated.

Ward said there are more than 20-holiday business windows on display in Jerseyville, along with lights on the Jersey County Courthouse and Dolan Park.

Shoppers should follow all state social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and wear a mask for the safety of others while shopping.

Donations are encouraged for the Jerseyville Downtown County Christmas, Inc., cause.

Ward said the event was done quickly and it followed all the health department specifications for social distancing and spacing because of COVID-19.

He said Jerseyville has a unique shopping experience for the Christmas season and six or seven boutiques also set up for added holiday shopping opportunities.

Ward encouraged residents to vote for the best business light displays. The voting lasts until Dec. 16.

The website to vote on light displays or receive information about Jerseyville Downtown Country Christmas is:

http://www.downtowncountrychristmas.com/

