Jerseyville Boil Order Affects Local Schools
Submitted by Jersey Community Schools
September 25, 2024 7:16 AM September 25, 2024 7:20 AM
JERSEYVILLE - Late Tuesday night, Illinois American Water announced a boil order for Jerseyville that includes Jersey Community High School, Jersey Community Middle School, East and West.
“If you have a bottle of water, please send it with your student to school. The District will be working to get some bottles to our schools this morning,” the school district said in a statement.
