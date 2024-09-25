JERSEYVILLE - Late Tuesday night, Illinois American Water announced a boil order for Jerseyville that includes Jersey Community High School, Jersey Community Middle School, East and West.

“If you have a bottle of water, please send it with your student to school. The District will be working to get some bottles to our schools this morning,” the school district said in a statement.

