JERSEY - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”.

The recipients for the month of March are Alex Steinacher (11) & Loretta Taul(10). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Alex & Loretta received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. They are being congratulated by Andrew Beck of Jerseyville Banking Center.

In conjunction with CNB Bank & Trust, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of March are Annabelle Yamnitz(right) (9) and Jolyn Duggan (left) (8). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Annabelle and Jolyn received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Amber Millburg of CNB Bank & Trust.

In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipient for the month of March is Liam McGuire. The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, that a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During March, Liam received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because he received the most nominations, he was named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. He is being congratulated by Julie Wilfong of Jersey State Bank.

