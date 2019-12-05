JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of November are Elizabeth Strebel (11) & Isaac Sights (10).

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During November, Elizabeth & Isaac received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. They are being congratulated by Emily Stemmler of the Jerseyville Banking Center.

In conjunction with CNB Bank & Trust, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of November are Grace Shalley (8) and Chlie Thomas (9). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During November, Grace & Isaac received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Matt Eschbach, Assistant Vice President, CNB Bank & Trust.

In conjunction with Jersey State Bank, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Student of the Month”. The recipient for the month of November is Elizabeth Meyer. The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During November, Elizabeth received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because she received the most nominations, she was named “Students of the Month” at JCHS. She is being congratulated by Laura Stemm of the Jersey State Bank.

