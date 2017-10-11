JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month.” The recipients for the month of September are Anna Kraushaar and Charlie Simcox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The selection of “Students of the Month” are based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During September, Anna & Charlie received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Jenny Coad at Jerseyville Banking Center.

More like this: