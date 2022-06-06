JERSEYVILLE - A local author, Donna Kennedy of Jerseyville, will release her new book soon. The book titled The Truth will be book one of her upcoming "So Help Me God" series.

The Truth goes live on Amazon on July 1, 2022. Kennedy will be doing a book signing at 2 p.m. on August 6, 2022, held at the Jerseyville Public Library.

Kennedy briefly discussed the plot and the planned series going forward.

The Truth is Book One in The So Help Me God Series. It is a semi-autobiographical story with a dark center covered in a fictional candy-coated romance and mystery. Actual events loosely inspire this book, and the story would not be nearly so honest without disturbing content.

The Truth follows USAF Veteran Dahlia Frost after she is medically retired from the military once it’s discovered she has repressed memories that prevent her from being considered world-wide-capable.

After years of searching for answers, she writes and publishes, under a pen name, her Best Selling novel, Daddy Issues. While on her first book tour, her ex-boyfriend turned celebrity, Roland Hughes makes a grand entrance into her life bringing with him the national spotlight. With her identity known her desire to stay invisible becomes increasingly more difficult and she is tossed into a world of betrayal, secrets, revenge, love, and loss.

"I’ve wanted to write since I was in high school," Kennedy said. "I’ve wanted to tell my deeply personal story but the arduous task of writing a memoir was overwhelming."

"Once the fictional romance and mystery story filled my thoughts day and night I tucked The Truth safely inside the pages. I want other victims of abuse to know there is help available for them, and that there are people listening. Being a DV survivor can be empowering," Kennedy added.

