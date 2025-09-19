JERSEYVILLE – The City of Jerseyville’s Planning and Zoning Board will look slightly different after a series of staff changes were approved at this week’s City Council meeting.

On Sept. 16, 2025, council members unanimously approved the resignations of Derek Russell and Jennifer Graklanoff from the Planning and Zoning Board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Russell is resigning from his position on the board to become the city’s new Director of Building and Zoning/Code Enforcement. His appointment was made official in June, and he replaces former Director Jeff Soer.

Graklanoff’s resignation follows her being sworn in on Sept. 2, 2025 as the city’s newest City Council member and Commissioner of Public Property. She replaces former Public Property Commissioner Zach Crawford, who made his resignation official on the same night.

Also approved this week was the appointment of Sue Cutright to the Planning and Zoning Board.

As a newcomer to the board, Mayor Kevin Stork said Cutright has shown significant interest in getting involved with the city and has carefully reviewed the current ordinances on the books. With her appointment unanimously approved, Cutright will serve a term expiring in April of 2028.

More like this: