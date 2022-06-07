JERSEYVILLE - The always popular Jerseyville Fourth of July Fireworks display is scheduled on Monday, July 4, starting at dusk at the Jerseyville American Legion property.

Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department said it is honored to be the organization facilitating the fireworks for another summer in Jerseyville. This event is free to the public and parking is available at the Fairgrounds (101 West Fairgrounds Avenue, Jerseyville).

“We are happy to play the role of organizer for the annual fireworks in Jerseyville, it is something that residents and visitors alike enjoy over the fourth of July weekend each year," Tyler Hermens, Director of Parks and Recreation, said. "This event really brings together multiple departments and organizations. The city could not do it without everyone’s cooperation.

"We want to thank Jerseyville Police and Jerseyville Fire for their efforts in safety for the event and the Jerseyville American Legion for the use of the property each summer.

"We also encourage visitors to make an evening of it, take a dining detour, and treat themselves at the local bars and restaurants before the show. Jerseyville has a wide variety of establishments with something for everyone. If you are not familiar with Jerseyville download the 'Explore Jerseyville Tourism' App for free on the App Store and Google Play, there you will find our fully digital map."

