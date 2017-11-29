JERSEY - Jersey's Brooke Tuttle and Hannah Taylor recently completed another strong season, qualifying for the IHSA Girls Sectional after top-notch regional and conference tourney finishes.

For Taylor, this was her third year at the sectional meet. Taylor and Tuttle recorded scores of 91 and 90 at the Sectional Golf Tourney at Spencer T. Olin in Alton in October. Tuttle won the regional and Taylor was seventh, qualifying them for the sectional. Hannah was second and Brooke third in the Mississippi Valley Conference Tourney.

"Regionals was such a great experience for me. Shooting a 75 just topped it off," Tuttle said. "Although I didn’t qualify for state, I know what I need to work on and I look forward to what next year brings."

"This is my third year at sectionals and it has been a wonderful journey," Taylor said. "I hope to continue playing golf in college."

