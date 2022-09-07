COUNTRY Financial Representative Nathan Wittman stands with (left to right) Father Hyland Smith and Dr. Dennis Cramsey – Principal of St. Francis Holy Ghost School.

JERSEYVILLE – COUNTRY Insurance Agent and proud SFHG parent, Nathan Wittman is pleased to support St. Francis Holy Ghost School’s purchase of classroom supplies as teachers and administrators gear up for the first day of school. After providing lunch, Wittman presented a donation of $1,500 to St. Francis Holy Ghost School on August 16.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We are so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich our lives and strengthen our community – everyday heroes like our teachers,” said Wittman. “This donation is a small token of our appreciation that I hope will continue to positively impact our community by ensuring that teachers have the supplies that they need to support our students.”

Article continues after sponsor message

COUNTRY Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

About COUNTRY Financial®

COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.

More like this:

District #7 Board of Education Approves Staffing Adjustments, Including Non-Renewal of 16 Probationary Teachers
Mar 25, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Trump Administration On Mass Firings Of Federal Probationary Employees
5 days ago
Gov. Pritzker Announces Medical Debt Erased For 170,000 Additional Illinois Residents
Feb 26, 2025
Beem Family Foundation to Host 80s Night to Fund Lewis and Clark Scholarships
Mar 17, 2025
Golden Apple Announces Stacey C. Bolton As New Chair For Board Of Directors
Feb 12, 2025

 