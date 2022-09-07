JERSEYVILLE – COUNTRY Insurance Agent and proud SFHG parent, Nathan Wittman is pleased to support St. Francis Holy Ghost School’s purchase of classroom supplies as teachers and administrators gear up for the first day of school. After providing lunch, Wittman presented a donation of $1,500 to St. Francis Holy Ghost School on August 16.

“We are so pleased to be able to help take care of those who help care for us and enrich our lives and strengthen our community – everyday heroes like our teachers,” said Wittman. “This donation is a small token of our appreciation that I hope will continue to positively impact our community by ensuring that teachers have the supplies that they need to support our students.”

Article continues after sponsor message

COUNTRY Financial, an insurance and financial services company, has donated more than $4 million since 2020 to organizations and programs that support teachers, first responders, active-duty service members and veterans, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.” The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support non-profit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. Later, the program expanded to include first responders and teachers.

About COUNTRY Financial®

COUNTRY Financial serves about one million households and businesses throughout the United States and offers a full range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.

More like this: