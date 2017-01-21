ALTON – Bowling is the type of sport that, despite its image to some people, an be a very competitive activity.

Jersey's Jeffrey Gump is the type of bowler who enjoys the competitive nature of the game. In the Panthers' 30-7 win over Marquette Catholic Wednesday at Alton's Bowl Haven Lanes, Gump rolled the day's top series and game, a 702 three-game set and a 244 final game.

“The competitiveness” is what Gump, a senior, enjoys the most about bowling. “Honestly, all in all, it's just fun for me; I feel like I bowl best when I make it a fun game.”

Gump has been bowling since he was in third grade. “I get a lot of my tips and information on how I should bowl from videos on-line, a lot of PBA, a lot of instructional videos. I actually followed in my brother's footsteps (Jonathan Logan, on how Gump was introduced to bowling) he had been bowling for awhile; it was something that happened naturally.”

Gump hopes to continue bowling after his graduation later this year. “I've actually been talking to a couple of colleges currently, hoping to get set up with one of them (Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kan., and Missouri Baptist). If I got the chance to go on the PBA Tour, that would be nice, but I'm not going to bank on that.”

Gump does see himself continuing to bowl regardless of what happens. “It's something you can do for the rest of your life as long as you're in good health,” Gump said.

