Jersey's Gabe Axley Signs With Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere Technical School For Program
JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School senior Gabe Axley signed recently with Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere Technical School in Wentzville, MO.
Only 25 students out of 200 applicants were selected for this 9-month program. He will pay $0 tuition, $0 room, and board, and receive wages while training.
"We used this signing opportunity of a model student, Gabe, to hear from Ben Poletti with SNP to inspire underclassmen industrial arts students," Jersey Community School District said in a comment.