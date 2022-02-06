Jersey's FFA Team Has Strong Results In Competitions
JERSEY - Jerseyville FFA members recently competed at the Section 15 FFA Vet Tech CDE and the Section 15 FFA Job Interview competitions. The Jerseyville FFA always excels in competitions and is known statewide for its FFA prowess.
"The Jerseyville FFA members competing in Vet Tech and Job Interview have been working very hard studying and preparing for these competitions for the last few weeks," Sarah Nichols, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for Jersey Community High School said. "I was very happy with the results all individuals achieved."
"In the Vet Tech CDE Jerseyville students complete a general knowledge test, a math portion, identification of equipment, parasites, and breeds of animals, and finally a practicum demonstrating basic Veterinary skills. For the Job Interview CDE, students are evaluated on their cover letter, resume, job application, phone interview, in-person interview, and a follow-up letter. Both of these contests give members an opportunity to use skills that will be beneficial in the future. "
Jerseyville's Sara Poletti will be advancing to District 3 competition in May, if she places in the top three at Districts she will advance to State.
These are Jersey FFA results from this past competition.
FFA Results
Vet Tech
Discovery Team: 2nd
Individual: Morgan Fritz 4th
Green Hand team - 2nd
Individuals - Caitlyn Poletti 1st
Merideth Dougherty 2nd
Clay Wadlow 3rd
Alane Plunkett 6th
Varsity Team - 4th
Individuals - Lucy Fritz 10th
Job Interview
Green Hand Individual - Meredith Doughterty 1st
Caitlyn Poletti 2nd
Open - Clay Wadlow
Emma Hahn 1st
Ashlyn Brown 5th
Varsity - Sara Poletti 1st - she will be advancing to Districts in May
