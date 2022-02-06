JERSEY - Jerseyville FFA members recently competed at the Section 15 FFA Vet Tech CDE and the Section 15 FFA Job Interview competitions. The Jerseyville FFA always excels in competitions and is known statewide for its FFA prowess.

"The Jerseyville FFA members competing in Vet Tech and Job Interview have been working very hard studying and preparing for these competitions for the last few weeks," Sarah Nichols, agriculture teacher and FFA advisor for Jersey Community High School said. "I was very happy with the results all individuals achieved."

"In the Vet Tech CDE Jerseyville students complete a general knowledge test, a math portion, identification of equipment, parasites, and breeds of animals, and finally a practicum demonstrating basic Veterinary skills. For the Job Interview CDE, students are evaluated on their cover letter, resume, job application, phone interview, in-person interview, and a follow-up letter. Both of these contests give members an opportunity to use skills that will be beneficial in the future. "

Jerseyville's Sara Poletti will be advancing to District 3 competition in May, if she places in the top three at Districts she will advance to State.

These are Jersey FFA results from this past competition.

FFA Results

Vet Tech

Discovery Team: 2nd

Individual: Morgan Fritz 4th

Green Hand team - 2nd

Individuals - Caitlyn Poletti 1st

Merideth Dougherty 2nd

Clay Wadlow 3rd

Alane Plunkett 6th

Varsity Team - 4th

Individuals - Lucy Fritz 10th

Job Interview

Green Hand Individual - Meredith Doughterty 1st

Caitlyn Poletti 2nd

Open - Clay Wadlow

Emma Hahn 1st

Ashlyn Brown 5th

Varsity - Sara Poletti 1st - she will be advancing to Districts in May