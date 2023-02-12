More pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Jersey-v-Triad-Girls-Basketball

JERSEY 50, TRIAD 37: In a play-in game for the Highland regional, Jersey outscored Triad in the fourth quarter 16-4 to advance to the semifinals at Havens Gym.

Meredith Gray led the Panthers with 19 points, while Cate Breden had 12 points and Tessa Crawford added 11 points.

Jersey is now 18-14 and plays at 6 p.m. Monday against the host Bulldogs, while Civic Memorial meets Waterloo in the second semifinal at 7:30 p.m. The Knights were eliminated with a 5-23 record.

Jersey Head Coach Ron Twitchell was ecstatic at the performance of his girls on Saturday in the play-in.

"I thought we played a great game as a team," he said. "We had split with them in the season and our girls decided to play defense with them. Now we play the No. 1 seed Highland. This was victory No. 18 and the last home game for Bria (Tuttle) and Cate. I was thrilled both could close their home careers with a win."

